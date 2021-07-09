Zac Brown Talks Co-Writing New Songs With Luke Combs

</noscript> </div>

Zac Brown recently chatted with Kelleigh Bannen for Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, and recalled his experience working with Combs.

“Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Brown said. “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice. He’s got an incredible voice. So making a demo was very easy. It was really nice not to have to sing everything on the demo. And just little inflections on how he would do melody or how he would do things, it made a nice soup for all of our input together. Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”

Of “Out in the Middle,” Brown said the track was inspired by the time he took over the past year to head to the country and learn to live off the land. “I’ll tell you what, it was great to be out in the middle when COVID happened. It was great to be able to provide our own food if we needed to, it was great to be able to have capable people around us that knew how to do it, to help us live off the land. I mean, it pretty much says it all right there in the song. Through my experience, when city folk come out to the country, they absolutely love it. And they’ve got different kinds of wisdom, different things, different street smarts and different things that are happening. So, we all got a lot to learn from each other, but I’m super happy to live out in the middle where I can wake up in the morning and pee outside.”

</noscript> </div> The two new songs follow Zac Brown Band’s radio single “Same Boat,” which is nearing the Top 20 on the country radio charts. In August, the band will return to the road when they launch The Comeback Tour. Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



