Zac Brown Talks Co-Writing New Songs With Luke Combs

Today, Zac Brown Band releases the tracks "Out in the Middle" and "Old Love Song"
Today, Zac Brown Band released two new tracks, and country music fans will be pretty familiar with at least one of lead singer Zac Brown’s co-writers on the songs–fellow country superstar Luke Combs.

The two new tracks include the foot-stomping bluesy groove “Out in the Middle” and the breezy, romance-soaked “Old Love Song.” Both were penned by Brown and co-writers Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.

