Chris Young Releases New Single, “One Of Them Nights”

</noscript> </div>

Are you ready for summertime parties just past the county line and drinking jars of moonshine? Well, it appears that chart-topping country singer Chris Young is, too. His just released new single, “One Of Them Nights,” revels in the excitement of these kinds of times. Given that he just played a concert in front of near half a million people in downtown Nashville over the 4th of July weekend, it’s clear that there may be many of “them nights” ahead for the singer-songwriter.

“One of Them Nights” is one of 14 songs that will be released on Aug. 6 via Young’s new album Famous Friends. Notably, the album’s title track, a November-released collaborative single with Kane Brown, recently reached number-one on Mediabase’s country radio charts. Regarding the album’s name, Young tells Taste of Country, “There are so many incredibly talented artists, songwriters and producers — all friends of mine — who helped make this album possible. Having friends share their talents as collaborators, songwriters, producers and more, it’s only natural to call the album Famous Friends.”

As well, he said, “We’ve been teasing everybody for years. I’m really, really excited to have this album out there for everybody and to be able to announce it…It’s been so long that I’ve been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit. They were like, ’Do you actually have an album coming out?’ But it’s so exciting to have this information out there.”

To PEOPLE, Young added, “We’ve been teasing everybody [with a new album] for years. I’m really, really excited to have this album out there for everybody and to be able to announce it. It’s been so long that I’ve been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit. They were like, ’Do you actually have an album coming out?’ But it’s so exciting to have this information out there.”