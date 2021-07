CMT’s Weekly Roundup Takes A Trip To The Rodeo With Cody Johnson and More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features rodeo-ready tunes from one of country music’s favorite cowboys, a returning Billboard chart-topper, and more.

Cody Johnson’s two new singles “God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” join the announcement of the July 14-premiering feature film, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story as newly announced releases from the country star. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)” joins Thomas Rhett’s “To The Guys Who Date My Girls” as another heartwarming 2021 cautionary tale for young men who will eventually date country performers’ daughters. As well, “Stronger” — like Lady A’s “Like A Lady,” sings the praises of — what a press release says are “women who make a tough guy look weak.”

Chart-topping country quartet Parmalee’s album For You will be released on July 30. Following up their country radio chart-topper “Just The Way” (alongside Blanco Brown) is “Take My Name,” a pop-country ballad discussing getting married soon after starting to date as a couple. Regarding the new song, band member Matt Thomas told American Songwriter, “‘Take My Name’ is a song about finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. A feeling you haven’t had before. You don’t want to look anywhere else or waste anymore time, you are ready to make that person yours.”

Nashville’s Joy Oladokun refers to herself in her Twitter bio as “the trap Tracy Chapman.” Folk rock with breakbeats is not a part of her delivery, though. From her just-released album In Defense Of My Own Happiness is “judas,” which as NPR describes most of her album as doing, “[explores] her past relationships and her own patterns of behavior.”

Mitchell Tenpenny just recorded a live music video for his Chris Young duet “At The End Of A Bar” during a live concert at downtown Nashville’s “Let Freedom Ring” live stage during Independence Day weekend. However, more muted vibes are apparent on his latest, pensive ballad, “Truth About You.” “Every word that you’re saying is another stab to my reputation / I can’t take it anymore, but you’ve opened that door / Yeah there’s two sides to every break up / One’s the lie and one’s the truth,” he sings in the powerful testimonial to heartbreak.