20 Classic Country Cover Songs

For decades, country artists have given new life to older country hits, as enduring country compositions, such “Fancy,” “Why Baby Why,” “Goodbye Time,” “Today My World Slipped Away,” and more have found their way up the country radio charts more than once over the years, in various iterations.

Here, a look at a few signature country hits from artists including Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, and more, that previously entered the country radio charts when recorded by other artists.

1. Reba McEntire, “Fancy”

In 1991, McEntire turned this rags-to-riches tale about a woman who uses prostitution to lift herself out of poverty into one of the superstar vocalist’s signature hits. But prior to Reba’s dramatic take on the song, it was Top 30 hit in 1970 for Bobbie Gentry, who is also the sole writer of the song.