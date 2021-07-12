WATCH: Dierks Bentley Performs “Different For Girls” With Daughter Evie

Typically, Dierks Bentley would be joined onstage by “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” vocalist Elle King for his 2016-released track “Different For Girls.” However, King’s in the final trimester of her pregnancy with her first child, so she was unavailable to join Bentley at his recent appearance at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout on July 10. So instead, the country star was joined onstage by another — less renowned, yet still gifted — vocalist: his 12-year-old daughter, Evie.

“Hard to put into words how much we’ve missed this as a band and crew…thanks for coming out Chicago. You were legendary,” Bentley captioned a photo of him and his daughter performing together on Instagram. “Just a few more weeks until the #BeersOnMe tour kicks off.”

Regarding the Shane McAnally and JT Harding-penned song, Bentley told The Boot the following in 2016:

“Shane sent the song in a text message saying, ’Hey, I really feel like this is you, and I don’t know where you are in your album, but I wrote this song, and there’s something really special about it’…There’s some writers in the town that get to know you … they’re listening to your music, thinking about maybe what you might go for next, will you take some deviations. I’m really grateful for friends like that in the songwriting community.”

Insofar as the Beers On Me tour, Bentley — supported by Riley Green, Parker McCollum, and Mitchell Tenpenny — will hit the road for 21 dates in two months between August and October. Included in those was Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival, but due to capacity restriction concerns, the event was canceled. “I really could not be more bummed out about it. We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions,” Bentley wrote via social media.