Mickey Guyton To Release Full-Length Album Sept. 24

Mickey Guyton is set to release her first full-length album, Remember Her Name, on Sept. 24. Guyton, who is signed to Capitol Nashville, co-wrote 15 of the project’s 16 songs.

“Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” Guyton said via a press release. “This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

She previously told CMT of the album’s title track: “’Remember Her Name’ — which is also the album’s title — was written in 2020. When I was thinking about [the story of Black medical worker shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020] Breonna Taylor, and seeing inaction regarding her murder, I thought, ’I need to bring justice to her life.’ I was writing these types of [thoughtful] songs long before America’s racial reckoning. The frustration that I’ve felt as an African-American has been a part of my process for a while. So the song, and album, are dedicated to [Breonna Taylor] and giving her the justice that she deserves.”

Remember Her Name follows Guyton’s 2020 EP Bridges, which included breakthrough songs including “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” as well as “Black Like Me.” Both of those songs are included on her full-length project. “Black Like Me” earned Guyton a history-making Grammy nomination, while Guyton’s performance on the Grammys last year was the first by a Black female country artist. Earlier this year, Guyton co-hosted the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside labelmate Keith Urban.

The upcoming album also includes Guyton’s rendition of Beyonce’s hit “If I Were A Boy,” and Guyton reprises her own 2015 debut single “Better Than You Left Me.”

See the track list for Remember Her Name below:

1. Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

2. All American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

3. Different (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

4. Love My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)

Produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny Simmen

5. Lay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin Slate

6. Higher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan Chapman

7. Dancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

8. Do You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)

Produced by Andy Skib

9. Black Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead

10. Words (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)

Produced by David Kalmusky

11. What Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen Kosowski

12. Smoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

13. Rosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead

14. Indigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)

Produced by Jimmy Robbins

15. If I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

16. Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen