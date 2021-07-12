Trio Lady A Cancels Festival Appearance Due to Medical Emergency

"So bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months," Lady A's Charles Kelley says

Just as concerts are beginning to come roaring back, country trio Lady A was forced to cancel their first post-pandemic concert due to a medical emergency. On July 10, the trio revealed they had canceled their appearance at Minnesota’s Lakefront Music Fest as Lady A member Charles Kelley was admitted to a hospital due to appendicitis.

Kelley’s bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood shared on social media, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lake Front Music Fest tonight. This morning Charles is in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery. The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all. We appreciate your understanding–dave & hills”

Kelley also shared an update via Instagram, saying:

“Hey guys – sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months – that’s an understatement. But the ol’ appendix had other plans. didn’t even know what an appendix was until friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough.”

The group will soon return to the road, most notably as their What A Song Can Do Tour launches later this month, in support of their recently-released project What A Song Can Do (Chapter One).