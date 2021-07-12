Jake Owen Mourns Death of His Beloved German Shepherd

In a heartbroken Sunday (July 11) social media post, veteran singer-songwriter Jake Owen — whose single “Made For You” was a quarantine era number-one hit — revealed tragic news about Slash, his beloved German Shepherd. “I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly. The drs said his stomach had ’flipped’ and even with emergency surgery, it wasn’t enough to save him…I didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye.”

The youngest of the musician’s German Shepherds, Slash, was rushed into surgery after an unexpected medical emergency. “[Slash was] the sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had,” noted Owen. “[He] was more like a human than a dog.” Notably, in replies to his post, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town offered her condolences, and as well Travis Denning, who wrote, “Man I am so sorry. I know what that feeling is like. Sending love yalls way.”

It’s been quite the emotional roller coaster for Owen regarding hospital trips and family in 2021. Back in April, the vocalist’s daughter Paris Hartley spent her second birthday at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University after suffering an asthma attack. Via Instagram, he noted that he “never expected” to spend his birthday with his daughter in that manner. As well, he continued to write, “Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her,” Owen wrote. “She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us.”