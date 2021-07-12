Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood To Headline Stagecoach 2022 Festival

Also on the lineup are Jimmie Allen, The Black Crowes, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and more

Stagecoach Music Festival will return in 2022, with headliners including Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, as festival producer Goldenvoice announced via social media on July 12.

The three-day festival, which first launched in 2007, is set to return on April 29-May 1, 2022 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Others on the performer lineup include Jimmie Allen, The Black Crowes, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Locash, Brandi Carlile, Travis Denning, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tanya Tucker, The Mavericks and more.

Like numerous other festivals, including its sister festival Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stagecoach was first postponed from its April 2020 date to October 2020, before being postponed to April 2021. Both of those postponed dates were then canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 will also feature the return of Diplo’s Late Night in Palomino dance party, as well as Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and Nikki Lane’s Stage Stop Marketplace. New for 2022 will be addition of the Compton Cowboys, a group of Black cowboys and lifelong friends who aim to uplift their community through horseback and farming lifestyle and highlighting the legacy of African-Americans in equine and western heritage.

See the full Stagecoach 2022 performer lineup below: