Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam Set For CMA Summer Jam

Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line are also part of the lineup

Later this month, the Country Music Association will welcome nearly 20 of country music’s biggest stars for a two-night event at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, in lieu of its usual CMA Fest, which was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly-introduced CMA Summer Jam will be held July 27-28, 2021, and will be taped as part of a broadcast set to air on ABC. On Tuesday, July 27, the performer lineup includes Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.

The Wednesday, July 28 lineup will include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, July 14 at cmasummerjam.com. A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation, which helps fund student music programs throughout the country.