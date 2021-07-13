Dierks Bentley Releases Bluegrass-Driven ‘Live From Telluride’ EP

Years before Dierks Bentley had even inked a record deal, he spent nights hanging out at local Nashville bluegrass music haunt Station Inn, soaking up the sounds of bluegrass legends who would stop by to perform. Throughout his career, he’s blended modern country with the influence of bluegrass and welcomed bluegrass artists on his projects. On Bentley’s self-titled debut from 2003, he welcomed Del McCoury Band on the song “Train Travelin’,” and again on the Del McCoury-penned “Good Man Like Me” on Bentley’s sophomore album Modern Day Drifter.

Back in 2010, Bentley let fans in full-tilt on his love of bluegrass, with the release of his album Up On The Ridge, and helped fans feel the spirit of his love for the mountains by writing and recording his 2018 project The Mountain in Colorado.

Today, he surprised fans with the release of the EP Live From Telluride, with performances taken from his set last month as part of the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Most of the songs found on this new project draw from those previous albums Up on the Ridge and The Mountain.

At the recent Academy of Country Music Awards, Bentley welcomed soulful Americana duo The War And Treaty and Larkin Poe for his performance of one of his songs from Up On The Ridge, a cover of U2’s “Pride (In The Name of Love).” A new version of the song featuring The War And Treaty and legendary artist Sam Bush is on the new project, while Larkin Poe is also featured on a rendition of “Travelin’ Light.” The War And Treaty is also featured on renditions of “Woman, Amen” and “Bad Angel.”

“This really was a once in a lifetime show for me. Getting to play at my favorite festival…with some of my favorite musicians and performers…in one of my favorite places in the world…felt like a dream,” Bentley said. “Luckily this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want.”

See the full track list for Live From Telluride below:

1.) “Woman, Amen” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty

2.) “Travelin’ Light” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. Larkin Poe

3.) “Bad Angel” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty

4.) “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd – Live – Dierks Bentley

5.) “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” by U2 – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty, Sam Bush

Later this year, Bentley will launch his Beers On Me Tour with guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum on Aug. 13.