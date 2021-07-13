Miranda Lambert Promises New Album Is “Not Far” Away

Miranda Lambert’s keeping the hits coming. Yes, 2021 has seen the notable singer-songwriter release a Marfa Tapes collaborative album with her fellow singer-songwriters Jack Lambert and Jon Randall. As well, her duet with Elle King for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is a still-rising country radio smash. However, in a recent interview with Taste Of Country Nights, she’s noted that her ninth studio album — a follow-up to 2019’s award-winning smash Wildcard — is “not far” away.

Post-quarantine, Lambert noted that she’s back at her usual pace of work in the studio, highlighting that working on new material is helping her voice prepare for likely forthcoming touring dates, including her just-announced gig at CMA Summer Jam at the end of the month. As well, she’s been co-writing these songs with two rising young performers, Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson. Regarding those tracks and other material she’s been preparing — and if that means that a full album is in the offing, that’s when she succinctly noted, “Stay tuned, it’s not far.”

As well, on a recent episode of Bobby Bones’ podcast, Lambert also discussed her newly-opened Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa bar in Nashville’s raucous South Broadway neighborhood. Bones noted that she’s a frequent attendee so far and wondered how she’s enjoying being a brick and mortar establishment owner so far:

“I went there for a ’Sunday Funday’ that was supposed to be an afternoon ’Sunday Funday’ but became an all-day thing. Jon Pardi stopped by, too. [Overall, though] It’s nice to have a place where I can be a part of what’s happening on Broadway in a little bit of a ’safe environment.’ It’s fun to have a spot where I love the food and drinks. It’s been a blast.”