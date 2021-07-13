CMT Rewind: Blake Shelton’s ‘Red River Blue’ Reveals His Breakout Superstardom

</noscript> </div>

In a July 2011 Us Weekly interview, Shelton reflected on how the impact of being a guest on the then relatively new TV program The Voice — as well as a run of singles including a Trace Adkins collaboration for all-genre Hot 100 crossover top-40 hit “Hillbilly Bone,” plus another top-40 smash with “All About Tonight” — had begun to change his self-admitted “drunk or lying or just full of crap all the time” ways. “It’s really polarizing all of a sudden,” he offered. “If I get on Twitter and say, ’I just pissed my pants!’ the world goes, ’What the hell is wrong with this guy?’ It’s a quick learning curve, and I have to watch myself more these days.”

At the time of Red River Blue’s release in July 2011, he was at the start of his marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert. The album’s lead single “Honey Bee” and follow-up “God Gave Me You” reflect the importance of his marriage at that moment. “’You be my honeysuckle, and I’ll be your honey bee’ is a different way for the guy to say, ’We should date, I love you,'” noted songwriter (and modern superstar Thomas Rhett’s father) Rhett Akins to Taste of Country. The lead single was nominated for a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance at the 2012 Grammy Awards.