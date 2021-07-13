CMT Rewind: Blake Shelton’s ‘Red River Blue’ Reveals His Breakout Superstardom

A decade into his 20-year-old country career, 2011 found Blake Shelton on the cusp of an elevated level of unprecedented stardom, highlighted by the release of his sixth studio album Red River Blue. Marking the first time that the performer both reached double-platinum selling Billboard success and a full slate of Billboard Hot Country chart number-one singles with all tracks released, it set the course for the second 10-year run of his career, which finds him a tabloid, television, and musical icon, and inarguably a quintessential part of what defines excellence in the genre. However, the acceptance of his superstar evolution initially troubled the Tishomingo, Oklahoma native.