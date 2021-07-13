Ashley Monroe Shares Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe, known for her exquisite musical output both as a solo artist on albums such as The Blade and her latest, Rosegold, as well as her work with trio Pistol Annies, alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, recently updated fans on some health-related news. Monroe revealed that she is battling Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer disorder and that she is beginning treatment through chemotherapy.

“Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” she wrote on social media. “Getting flowers delivered weekly from @genajohnson507. Enjoying a staycation in Nashville when we had to cancel our Florida trip. Sitting with my sisters the day I found out. Seeing John be my rock and the best dad to Dalton, and being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could ever dream up.”

She posted photos of herself with her family, as well as others who are surrounding her with support, including her industry team members and her Pistol Annies bandmates Presley and Lambert.

“A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic,” Monroe said. “I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day. Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch), and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called “waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.” It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most.”

She also asked fans to refrain from sending unasked for medical advice, and asked instead for prayers. “I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions. I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big.”