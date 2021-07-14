Dolly Parton Movie Earns Emmy Nomination

Dolly Parton never stops.

This absolute superstar keeps adding to her accolades with her latest Emmy nomination. When this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations were announced yesterday, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square was among the nominees announced for Outstanding Television Movie.

The Netflix film, which released in November 2020, was produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Parton’s Sandollar Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The musical movie was directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and stars Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams. The movie centers on the wealthy Regina Fuller, who returns to her hometown to evict the town’s residents and sell the land to a developer.

This is far from Parton’s first Emmy nod. Last year, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones earned a nomination in the same category. In 2017, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, which aired on NBC, also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Television Movie category.

In 1978, Parton was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for her work in the television special Cher…Special. As part of the program, Parton collaborated with both Cher and Rod Stewart, and performed her hit “Two Doors Down.” Parton would later share a “flashback” photo from the project via Instagram.