Toby Keith has just announced his first album in six years, ’Peso in My Pocket,’ will release Oct. 15. The album marks Keith’s first since 2015’s 35 MPH Town, which included the radio single “Drunk Americans.”

Keith has released two tracks from the album, including “Old School,” which was penned by Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, and Brett Tyler. He also released “Happy Birthday America” just ahead of the July 4th holiday.

The album also features a song Keith co-wrote with Sammy Hagar, as well as the track “Take a Look at My Heart,” which was penned by John Mellencamp and John Prine–this song previously appeared on Prine’s 1991 album The Missing Years, where Bruce Springsteen accompanied Prine on vocals.

Keith is the sole writer on the album’s title track as well as “She’s Drinking Again” “Thunderbird,” and “Happy Birthday America.” According to a release, Keb’ Mo’ also joins on a rendition of his own song “Old Me Better,” which previously appeared on the Keb’ Mo’-issued 2014 album BLUESAmericana.

Yesterday, Keith was announced as one of the upcoming inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, alongside artists and writers including Amy Grant. The accolade honors Keith as a writer on many of his hit songs, such as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Who’s That Man,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “American Soldier,” among others.