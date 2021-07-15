CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

Today, CMT announces the Wednesday, August 25th debut of “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The episode premieres on the 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT.

“CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” is a star-packed, 90-minute event featuring the groundbreaking performer’s superstar friends and some of the biggest names in music today to celebrate his most legendary hits, including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs featuring Robert Randolph + Reyna Roberts, Mickey Guyton and Wynonna.

Shared Rozene Pride, “I am delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride. He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

“It’s an incredibly great honor to celebrate Charley Pride’s career from the perspective of those who knew him best – his friends, family and peers,” shared Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer, CMT. “As a true ‘giant’ in country music, Charley serves as an inspiration for present and future artists, and his legendary career transcends barriers with music that stands the test of time.”

Other special guests include Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, and Charley’s wife, Rozene Pride. They will also appear to share their personal memories and reflect on Charley’s lasting legacy, blended alongside rare archival photos, interviews, and performances, with clips and commentary from Charley Pride himself.

Launched in 2006, the CMT GIANTS franchise is CMT’s elite honor celebrating the careers of country music’s most legendary artists: Reba McEntire (2006), Hank Williams, Jr. (2007), Alan Jackson (2008), and Kenny Rogers (2020). Stars that have previously taken part in past specials include Brad Paisley, Buddy Guy, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles, Kelly Clarkson, LeAnn Rimes, Lionel Richie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, Megan Mullally, Michael McDonald, Rascal Flatts, Rita Wilson, Steven Tyler, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, and Trisha Yearwood, to name a few.