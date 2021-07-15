Miranda Lambert Announces Tour Dates, Talks “Tequila Does” Remix

</noscript> </div>

Miranda Lambert has been playing “Tequila Does” in her concerts for a few years, and it was included on both her 2019 album Wildcard as well as in acoustic form on her recent album The Marfa Tapes, alongside her co-writers Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. She recently teamed with Telemitry (aka producer Jesse Frasure) for a remix of “Tequila Does,” marking Lambert’s first-ever remix.

She recently told Bobby Bones how the remix idea came about–and says alcohol might possibly have had something to do with it.

“I did a private show and I was in my regular country version of [“Tequila Does”] and everyone was dancing their asses off to the regular version,” Lambert said. “I might have been under the influence of alcohol, but I told my manager, ’We should do a remix and see if that’s a neat thing.’…It wasn’t actually a remix. We had to recut it, because we didn’t cut it to a click track. So it was just a fresh little summer vibe.”

Lambert also just revealed a string of upcoming tour dates, beginning July 17 in Belmont, Ohio. The shows will also include three nights at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and stints at festivals including Rock the South, A Night in the Country, Country Spirit and Tortuga. Meanwhile, Lambert's "Settling Down" has reached the Top 5 at country radio, and her Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is Lambert's first Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot AC chart. See Lambert's upcoming tour dates below:

July 17, 2021: Valley View Campground — Belmont, OH

July 23, 2021: Porter County Fair — Valparaiso, IN

July 24, 2021: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort — Mount Pleasant, MI

July 31, 2021: Guthrie’s River Ruckus — Guthrie Center, IA

Aug. 5, 2021: Daily’s Place Amphitheater — Jacksonville, FL

Aug. 6, 2021: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre — Alpharetta, GA

Aug. 7, 2021: River Park Amphitheater — Wilmington, NC

Aug. 12, 2021: Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK

Aug. 13, 2021: Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK

Aug. 14, 2021: Rock The South — Cullman, AL

Aug. 20, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 21, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 22, 2021: Whitewater Amphitheater — New Braunfels, TX

Aug. 26, 2021: Minnesota State Fair — Saint Paul, MN

Aug. 27, 2021: A Night in the Country East — Mill Spring, NC

Aug. 28, 2021: Country Spirit Music Festival — Glenmoore, PA

Sept. 2, 2021: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys — South Lake Tahoe, NV

Sept. 4, 2021: Laughlin Events Center — Laughlin, NV

Nov. 12, 2021: Tortuga Music Festival — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 12, 2021: Tortuga Music Festival — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 14, 2021: ilani Casino Resort – Cowlitz Ballroom — Ridgefield, WA




