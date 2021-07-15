Thomas Rhett’s Desire For Work-Life Balance Inspired His ‘Country Again’ Album

"I think a lot of us have just been grinding without realizing how hard we're actually working," Thomas Rhett says

Thomas Rhett has become adept at balancing various roles. He will soon be a father of four kids, he’s a husband and avid outdoorsman. As well, alongside 16 Billboard Country Airplay chart number-one hits, he’s written singles for Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, Locash, and Michael Ray, among many. Thus, the idea that Rhett would be uniquely gifted to speak to the topic of maintaining a work-life balance — namely on his new Country Again: Side A release — makes sense.

“I think a lot of us have just been grinding without realizing how hard we’re actually working,” the singer recently told Good Morning America. “And hard work is great, but I do think every now and then you can slow down and just smell the roses for a second.” He continued, “With the year that we had in 2020, I think a lot of us were forced to not do what we do for a living and forced to slow down and really forced to recognize, like, what are your blessings in life and what are you grateful for?”

Before hitting the road again in 2021, the “What’s Your Country Song” vocalist highlights reconnecting with “the things that I used to love to do so much, and then life just kind of got in the way,” like “getting outside again, going fishing again, going hunting again, going out West and hiking with my family” as essential to maintaining his own balance between career, family, and maintaining his sanity, especially during a pandemic.

Speaking of road dates, Rhett has 30 dates scheduled nationwide, extending into 2022. His first announced date for next year? Indio, California’s massive — and returning — Stagecoach Festival on April 29. Tickets for all of Rhett’s dates are available by clicking here.