WATCH: Ashley Monroe Covers “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” With Brittney Spencer, Tyler Cain

"Thank you all for the love and prayers," says Monroe, who was recently diagnosed with a rare blood cancer

Though Ashley Monroe has recently been beset by the incredibly bitter news that she has to undergo chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s Disease lymphoma, the Pistol Annies member has also shared a sweet cover of Bryan Adams’ 1991 hit ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” featuring fellow country singer-songwriters Brittney Spencer and Tyler Cain.

.@BrittNicx is a new friend of mine & I absolutely adore her on every level. I know this song hits Brittney deep and it hits me even deeper now with what I posted yesterday. Thank you Brittney and @thisistylercain for doing this w/ me. And thank you all for the love and prayers. pic.twitter.com/DxaQq7R70z — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) July 14, 2021

In a post via Twitter, Monroe stated, “Brittney Spencer is a new friend of mine & I absolutely adore her on every level. I know this song hits Brittney deep and it hits me even deeper now with what I posted yesterday. Thank you Brittney and Tyler Cain for doing this w/ me. And thank you all for the love and prayers.” In response, Spencer tweeted, “i love you like i’ve known you for years. you have my heart and my prayers.”

Regarding her medical concerns, she noted via Instagram, “THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most.”

Monroe and Cain spent quarantine becoming a notable collaborative pair. In January, the tandem performed The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.” In February, they sang The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” and followed it a month later with Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris’ “Love Hurts.”

“Don’t worry baby, everything will turn out alright”

Just felt the need to record this the other day with @thisistylercain and wanted to share. #BeachBoys pic.twitter.com/YjOOvG5VRb — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) January 15, 2021