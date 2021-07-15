Carly Pearce, Lee Ann Womack, Lady A Set For 2021 ACM Honors

“Next Girl” singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is set to host the upcoming ACM Honors on Aug. 25 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium–an evening that is devoted each year to recognizing special honorees and winners from the Academy of Country Music Awards. Earlier this year, Pearce netted two ACM trophies, for Music Event of the Year and Single of the Year (both wins for her Lee Brice collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now”).

“I am humbled and excited to be hosting the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony for the first time,” Pearce said via a press release. “Winning two ACM awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized. I look forward to a night of honoring the best in Country Music on August 25!”

The performer lineup (so far–more artists will be announced soon) includes Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn and Lee Ann Womack.

As previously announced, Special Award recipients to be celebrated at the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors include Joe Galante and Rascal Flatts (ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award), Lady A and Ross Copperman (ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award), Luke Combs (ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award), Dan + Shay (ACM Jim Reeves International Award), RAC Clark (ACM Mae Boren Axton Service Award), Toby Keith (ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award), Loretta Lynn, Gretchen Peters and Curly Putman (ACM Poet’s Award) and Ken Burns’s Country Music (ACM Tex Ritter Film Award). The evening will also honor winners of the 55th ACM Industry Awards, 55th & 56th ACM Studio Recording Awards, along with 55th and 56th ACM Songwriter of the Year winner, Hillary Lindsey.

The show will be livestreamed on Circle Network’s social channels, while Circle Network will also air a television special around the show at a later date.