10 Times Kelly Clarkson Covered Country Hits for ‘Kellyoke’

Since becoming the first American Idol winner in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has proved herself as a versatile vocalist who can perform songs from nearly any genre, be it pop standards to edgier rock tunes. Though she accumulated an arsenal of pop hits such as “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “Breakaway,” and “Piece By Piece,” she can also do right by many a country song, as evidenced by her many country collaborations over the years.

In 2007, she teamed with Reba McEntire for a duet version of “Because of You,” which Clarkson first released as a solo version in 2005. In 2011, Clarkson and Jason Aldean earned a No. 1 country radio hit with the power ballad “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” while in 2013 she earned a Top 30 country radio hit with Vince Gill on “Don’t Rush.” Also in 2013, she teamed with Blake Shelton for “There’s A New Kid in Town.” Just last year, she joined Brett Eldredge for the holiday release “Under The Mistletoe.” Other Clarkson collaborations include “PrizeFighter” with Trisha Yearwood, “Softly and Tenderly” with Yearwood and McEntire, and “Keeping Score” with Dan+Shay.

In 2019, she launched her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which includes the popular “Kellyoke” segment, where Clarkson covers songs made popular by other artists. The segment has given her the chance to revisit many of her favorite musical numbers. Here, we take a look at a few classic country hits from Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Patsy Cline, and others that Clarkson has covered during her “Kellyoke” segments.

Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around”

