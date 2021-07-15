Dan+Shay Reveal ‘Good Things’ Album Coming in August

</noscript> </div>

Dan+Shay have revealed their upcoming album, Good Things, will release Aug. 13, 2021. The project includes the previously-released songs “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” the 3x multi-platinum “10,000 Hours” (ft. Justin Bieber), and “Glad You Exist.” Today (July 15), the duo revealed the album’s title track. In “Good Things,” the song’s protagonist hopes when his ex-lover reminisces about their relationship, that they have good thoughts about the relationship.

“We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” the duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney said of the album via social media. “Can’t wait for it to be yours so soon. ps-good things: official music video drops tonight at at 11 pm ct!”

Good Things marks the duo’s fourth studio album, and follows their 2018 self-titled project. Dan+Shay are the reigning ACM Duo of the Year. They have also taken home three consecutive Grammy awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “10,000 Hours.”

They also released the track list for the album:

1. good things

2. steal my love

3. you

4. body language

5. give in to you

6. irresponsible

7. lying

8. one direction

9. let me get over her

10. glad you exist

11. 10,000 Hours (with Justin Bieber)

12. i should probably go to bed