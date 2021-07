Foremost, it looks like Blake Shelton could be bringing his new wife, Gwen Stefani, out on the road with him for some concert dates this summer and fall. How do we know? Well, if you were in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, at Ole Red on Thursday evening, July 15, you saw the newlyweds rehearsing together as Shelton prepares for his forthcoming concert appearances.

Via Twitter, the performer announced, “I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal…It may not be good but at least it’s free!” Fans excitedly replied, asking if they should take leave from work or other measures to ensure that they witnessed the rare rehearsal performance.

I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse in Tishomingo. Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored. I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2021

Notably, the impromptu performance marked the first public appearance since Shelton and Stefani were married on July 3 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Carson Daly on Shelton’s 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch. Regarding the wedding weekend, Daly told The Today Show, “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”