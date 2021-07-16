Tanya Tucker Recovering From Emergency Hip Replacement Surgery

"The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery," Tucker said via a statement

Tanya Tucker was recently forced to cancel and/or reschedule her remaining concert dates for July, due to undergoing emergency hip replacement surgery on Wednesday (July 14).

On Thursday (July 15), she updated fans on her recovery process.

“Hey Loves, My hip has been giving me hell for awhile now and the docs discovered a hip fracture,” Tucker said via a social media statement. “I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can. I LOVE y’all and a bad hip can’t keep me down! Love, Tanya ❤️🌹 We’ll let you know more information when we can.”

A representative for Tucker previously told WDIO about the concert cancellations, saying, “It is with regret that we have to cancel all shows for the remainder of July as Tanya has been admitted to the hospital today for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention. We truly appreciate you.”

Tucker was scheduled to perform as part of the Country Thunder Wisconsin festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, as well as at Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, Wisconsin and at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma.

Tucker, who earned her very first Grammy Award wins in 2019 for her project While I’m Livin’, has several more dates slated through the end of the year CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tourGirls Just Wanna Weekend concert, set for February 2022 in Mexico.