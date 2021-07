5 Essential Luke Bryan Songs

CMT looks back at some of Bryan's most impactful songs, including "Play It Again" and "Drink a Beer"

Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year winner, recently launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour on July 8, and in the process became the first major country tour to hit the road this year, following the concert industry’s forced 15-month hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today (July 17), he also hits another milestone–Bryan’s 45th birthday.

As his tour launches, Bryan’s set list is sure to be packed with many of the singer-songwriter’s 26 No. 1 hits he’s amassed since launching his career in 2007 with the Top 5 hit “All My Friends Say.”

“Most People Are Good”

This 2018 hit from his What Makes You Country album is filled with positive, inclusive messaging, as evidenced by one of the song’s key lines: I believe you love who you love/ain’t nothin’ you should ever be ashamed of. Elsewhere, the song champions cherishing every day you have, believing in hard work and letting kids be kids.

“Home Alone Tonight”

A rare male-female duet from Bryan, he collaborates with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild on this sizzling ballad from 2015.

“Drink A Beer”

“Drink a Beer” is from Bryan’s 2013 album Crash My Party. Judging from the title alone, one would think this release was another in country music’s lengthy tradition of songs that center on alcohol-fueled partying. However, this Chris Stapleton-penned track centers on the loss of a loved one, and paints a lonely image of someone sitting on a pier by the lake, drinking a beer, and thinking of the good times they shared with their loved one.

“Do I”

Released in 2009 on his Doin’ My Thing album, “Do I” features vocals from country trio Lady A’s Hillary Scott. Bryan co-wrote the song with Lady A’s Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley. “Do I” went to become certified 3x multi-platinum by the RIAA.

“Play It Again”

This No. 1 hit from 2014 went on to be certified 6x multi-platinum, and was the fourth single from Bryan’s Crash My Party album. The charming song details the story of a a guy who meets a girl at a tailgating party. As they meet, her favorite song comes on the radio and she wants to hear it again.