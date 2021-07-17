5 Essential Luke Bryan Songs

CMT looks back at some of Bryan's most impactful songs, including "Play It Again" and "Drink a Beer"

Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year winner, recently launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour on July 8, and in the process became the first major country tour to hit the road this year, following the concert industry’s forced 15-month hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today (July 17), he also hits another milestone–Bryan’s 45th birthday.

As his tour launches, Bryan’s set list is sure to be packed with many of the singer-songwriter’s 26 No. 1 hits he’s amassed since launching his career in 2007 with the Top 5 hit “All My Friends Say.”

“Most People Are Good”

This 2018 hit from his What Makes You Country album is filled with positive, inclusive messaging, as evidenced by one of the song’s key lines: I believe you love who you love/ain’t nothin’ you should ever be ashamed of. Elsewhere, the song champions cherishing every day you have, believing in hard work and letting kids be kids.