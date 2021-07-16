Music CMT Weekly Roundup: Songs From Dan+Shay, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, and More Plus, songs from Sam Williams, Maggie Rose, and more highlight this week's Roundup by Marcus K. Dowling 1h ago CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features the return of a few country superstars that emerged pre-pandemic, plus some must-hear tunes that define the best country music has to offer in 2021. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dierks Bentley, The War and Treaty, and Larkin Poe – Pride (In The Name of Love) Veteran country star Dierks Bentley’s decision to cover U2’s “Pride (In The Name of Love)” is a choice driven as much by the crooner’s empathy as his ear. Blending his folksy nature with the gospel-leaning duo’s sanctified soul creates a song that warmly entrenches itself in a listener’s mind and heart. Bentley recreated the above performance from the recent 56th Annual ACM Awards at the recent 48th Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado. The result is equally as entertaining and cements the collaboration as one of the year’s best. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Sam Williams feagt. Keith Urban – Kids Sam Williams’ new album Glasshouse Children features Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) as a co-writer (among many), plus the prolific Keith Urban who plays guitar on “Kids.” Of the plaintive yet electric guitar-driven ballad, the vocalist notes, “’Kids’ is a reflection of the monotonous negativity that comes with staying in the same town your entire life. While you want to get out, you still feel like a child, so you stay and continue the cycle.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dan + Shay – Good Things Breezy, danceable, and countrified pop define “Good Things,” the title track from Dan and Shay’s hotly-anticipated forthcoming album due next month. Via Instagram, the tandem noted, “We poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. Can’t wait for it to be yours so soon.” Following up Justin Bieber collaboration “10,000 Hours” with a track that provides similar vibes and feel certainly should offer such excitement to the group and their fans alike. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Maggie Rose – Are We There Yet It’s possible that country music wasn’t necessarily crying out for a torch-song singer, but 2021 has proven that Maggie Rose is exactly that. Another strong release from the Maryland-born and Nashville-based singer highlights her strong, sultry vocal stylings. Regarding the single, Rose notes via her website, “‘Are We There Yet’ is a song about the way we all torture ourselves with our ambitions,” she says. “Instead of always thinking about the next thing I want to go out and get, I’m trying to just focus on enjoying what I already have—which is really pretty great.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dustin Lynch – Not Every Cowboy Though it’s a timeless statement, the idea that “every bad boy has his soft side” is absolutely true. Tennessee traditionalist Dustin Lynch’s “Not Every Cowboy” is a romantic, tender yearner of a story song that highlights a wild-eyed cowboy offering that he’s ready to settle down. Regarding his latest single, Lynch noted to Sounds Like Nashville that “‘Not Every Cowboy’ is about that timeless, authentic, American cowboy love story. I’m very proud of how it captured that emotion in such a classic way. [It’s] special…and I’m so excited that it’s now out where everyone can enjoy.” Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsFull EpisodesShows A-ZTV ScheduleCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Hot 20 CountdownDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamNashville SquaresParty Down SouthRacing WivesSteve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeMusicCMT Next Women of CountryCMT Artists of the YearCMT Music AwardsCMT Hot 20 CountdownCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownLet Freedom Sing!Skyville LiveMusic VideosMusic News & PlaylistsNewsRadioWatch Live TVParamount+