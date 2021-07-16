Music

CMT Weekly Roundup: Songs From Dan+Shay, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, and More

Plus, songs from Sam Williams, Maggie Rose, and more highlight this week's Roundup
CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features the return of a few country superstars that emerged pre-pandemic, plus some must-hear tunes that define the best country music has to offer in 2021.

