5 Essential Craig Morgan Songs

CMT takes a look at some of Craig Morgan's hits including "Tough" and "That's What I Love About Sunday"

After serving in the United States Army, Craig Morgan released his debut country single in 2000 with “Something To Write Home About,” from his self-titled debut album. Morgan’s sophomore project yielded his first Top 10 single “Almost Home” in 2003, and he has since followed with hits including the chart-topping “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester” and more.

Here, in honor of Morgan’s birthday today (July 17), we take a look at a few of his most impactful songs.

“That’s What I Love About Sunday”

This 2005 hit became Morgan’s only chart-topper to date, and looks at a laid-back Sunday routine with exquisite detail, from Sunday morning church services followed by a meal complete with chicken and baked beans, to a relaxed walk down a dirt road.

