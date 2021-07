5 Essential Craig Morgan Songs

CMT takes a look at some of Craig Morgan's hits including "Tough" and "That's What I Love About Sunday"

After serving in the United States Army, Craig Morgan released his debut country single in 2000 with “Something To Write Home About,” from his self-titled debut album. Morgan’s sophomore project yielded his first Top 10 single “Almost Home” in 2003, and he has since followed with hits including the chart-topping “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester” and more.

Here, in honor of Morgan’s birthday today (July 17), we take a look at a few of his most impactful songs.

“That’s What I Love About Sunday”

This 2005 hit became Morgan’s only chart-topper to date, and looks at a laid-back Sunday routine with exquisite detail, from Sunday morning church services followed by a meal complete with chicken and baked beans, to a relaxed walk down a dirt road.



“Almost Home”

This song details the story of an encounter with a homeless man who had been sleeping behind some trash cans. As he rouses from his sleep, he begins to recount his dreams with lines like I was walkin’ down an old dirt road/Past a field of hay that had just been mowed/Man I wish you’d just left me alone/Cause I was almost home.



“The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”

This 2019 release is undoubtedly one of Morgan’s most personal to date, one penned about coping with the untimely passing of his son Jerry in 2016. Jerry Greer died when he was tubing on Kentucky Lake in Humphreys County, Tennessee, shortly after his high school graduation.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything that is this Christian based,” Morgan told CMT soon after the song released. “It’s not for that genre though, it’s just a real-life story about loss and faith. And people everywhere who have loved and lost someone are dealing with their own pain and hurt. It happens. It sucks, but it happens. It’s just the reality for a lot of people, and they lyrics are spot on with how we all are feeling and healing.”

“Redneck Yacht Club”

This 2005 hit espouses a carefree boating lifestyle for those who might not be quite affluent enough to actually own their own yacht, with lines like There’s no signin’ up, no monthly dues/Take your Johnson, your Mercury/Or your Evinrude an’ fire it up/Meet us out at party cove.



“Tough”

This ode to women battling breast cancer was a Top 15 hit for Morgan in 2007. She wore that wig to church / Pink ribbon pinned there on her shirt / No room for fear, full of faith…and I thought I was tough he sings in this uplifting track.