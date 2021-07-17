Music

5 Essential Craig Morgan Songs

CMT takes a look at some of Craig Morgan's hits including "Tough" and "That's What I Love About Sunday"
by 23m ago

After serving in the United States Army, Craig Morgan released his debut country single in 2000 with “Something To Write Home About,” from his self-titled debut album. Morgan’s sophomore project yielded his first Top 10 single “Almost Home” in 2003, and he has since followed with hits including the chart-topping “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester” and more.

Here, in honor of Morgan’s birthday today (July 17), we take a look at a few of his most impactful songs.

“That’s What I Love About Sunday”
This 2005 hit became Morgan’s only chart-topper to date, and looks at a laid-back Sunday routine with exquisite detail, from Sunday morning church services followed by a meal complete with chicken and baked beans, to a relaxed walk down a dirt road.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.