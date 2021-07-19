Premiere: SixForty1 Releases “All Night” Video

</noscript> </div>

Country duo SixForty1’s Brooks Hoffman and Austin Gee originally met at Murray State in Kentucky, and took their bandname from highway 641. Immediately, they knew their musical goals and songwriting styles meshed well together, and they moved to Nashville in 2018. Their newest track, “All Night,” is filled with a “you only live once” vibe, as they sing of letting go of problems for a little while in favor of pouring more drinks and appreciating the moment you’re in. The members of SixForty1 penned the track with Matt Geroux and Mason Thornley.

The duo told CMT about the creation of the video, which was helmed by Anna Clary.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Our friends and family showed up and added life to the whole shoot. Really brought it/us together.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It takes you to the exact headspace we were in when we wrote it

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Don’t live too fast. Take it all in and have a good time. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was exactly how we envisioned the song to be. Anna did a great job of taking our ideas for the video and making them larger than life. We know you guys are going to love this one