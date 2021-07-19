Luke Bryan Celebrates 45th Birthday, Invites Fans Onstage During Virginia Concert

While on his Proud To Be Right Here tour in Washington, D.C.’s suburbs of Bristow, Virginia, at the Jiffy Lube Live venue, Luke Bryan highlighted — by celebrating his 45th birthday, welcoming a young fan onstage, plus assisting with an adoption in the same set — just how much artists and fans missed the unique live bond country music engenders. However, Bryan being joined onstage by his tourmates, Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott, and his wife Caroline, onstage, for a “Happy Birthday” singalong was not the full extent of the festivities.

As well, upon noticing that a seven-year-old girl named Darci Claire was singing along to every word of his performance of “Waves,” he called her on stage to perform a duet on the next track he performed, his 2020 single “Down To One.” “That was awesome,” Bryan exclaimed upon watching her sing along. Continuing, he said, “Come here!” and invited her onstage. Young Darci, sporting a homemade “Country Girl Shake It For Me” t-shirt, then came on stage and sang the tune alongside the American Idol Judge. Afterward, Bryan shouted, “Y’all give it up for Darci!”

</noscript> </div> Bryan was also tossed a t-shirt from someone in the crowd that stated orange print, “Hey Luke, I want to adopt my stepson Michael. Can you help me ask him?” After reading the shirt to the crowd, the star handed the microphone off to Michael and his potential father. As Bryan stood on stage holding the microphone, stepson Michael accepted the offer. “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever watched right there y’all. Michael, you got a good dude right there standing behind you buddy. That’s awesome. Congratulations y’all.” Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.facebook.com



