NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart Calls Working With Carrie Underwood “Scary” and “Super Sweet”

On a recent edition of Hillary Scott’s Country Faith Radio program on Apple Music Radio, Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE joined the broadcast and spoke in regards to his — and his group’s — work with Carrie Underwood, namely on “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus” (from Underwood’s My Savior gospel album) and “I Wanna Remember” (from NEEDTOBREATHE’s album Into The Mystery).

“I got a chance to sing on [Carrie’s] record first, and we did a hymn together. And I didn’t know her and she didn’t send me the track or anything. And then she’s like, ’Just come over to the studio and we want you to sing harmonies.’ I have just always been a lead singer–harmonies scare me to death. And so I was like, ’Okay.’ And then, of course, you get there and it’s just her in the room, her producer, and me. I told my wife, I was like, ’That’s the scariest feeling I’ve ever had in anything.’ I was like, ’That was more scary than getting married.’ So I feel like we got over the hump pretty quickly. I was like, ’Listen, this is going to take a while and just be patient.’ So I think we became a little more friends that day, which was awesome.”

As far as his reflections on working with the highly-acclaimed vocalist, he noted, “She’s just super sweet, to be honest. Like we’ve been through it with some of these. And some of those collaborations go great, and sometimes they don’t…I’ve done enough on other people’s records to know that’s a lot. And she was just super about that whole thing. It’s like, ’Yeah, we’re going to the CMT’s and we’re going to let you play your song.’ So, that was really cool.”

NEEDTOBREATHE and Underwood recently delivered a show-stopping performance at the CMT Music Awards this year, with their in-the-round style performance of “I Wanna Remember.” See the performance below:



