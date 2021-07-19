“Miranda Lambert Is the Dolly Parton of My Generation,” Says Parker McCollum

Similar to Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert is a Billboard chart-topping entrepreneur with her hands in multiple industries at a successful level. However, after working with her in writing songs for his upcoming major-label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, on a recent Taste of Country Nights appearance, Parker McCollum tied the “Bluebird” and “Jolene” vocalists together in much deeper acclaim.

“I call her the Dolly Parton of my generation,” McCollum says of Lambert. “I think she’s a phenomenal talent. And then getting to know her, she’s such a normal, regular person when you’re around her. You’d never know she’s a superstar.” Lambert and McCollum have long spoken about writing together, and that opportunity came to fruition when McCollum was working on his July 30-releasing full-length major-label debut. The song “Falling Apart” was beloved by both McCollum and Lambert. “She really liked it, and we chased it, and it was cool,” McCollum noted.

Concerning Parton and Lambert and their closeness, it turns out they already have quite a bond. Back in January, the Texan artist celebrated the Tennessean’s birthday. On Instagram, Lambert wrote under a post, “Happy Birthday Dolly! Thank you for your bright light. Singing with you and having some heart to heart conversations was a highlight of my life.” Then, back in 2018, the two stars met for the first time to record a new version of Parton’s song “Dumb Blonde” for the soundtrack of her executive-produced Netflix movie Dumplin’. Parton wrote the majority of the new songs for that soundtrack, plus recorded new versions of some of her classics.

As well, about Lambert, at the time of recording, Parton wrote, “I’d never gotten to meet Miranda Lambert until we re-recorded ’Dumb Blonde’ but we clicked immediately and we’re like soul sisters now! Hope y’all love the song as much as we do.”



