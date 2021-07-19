John Carter Cash, Wife Ana Cristina Welcome Second Child

Singer/songwriter/producer John Carter Cash (son of the late country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash) and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed their second child, son James Kristoffer Cash on Friday (July 16). Both parents shared the happy news via their Instagram accounts, with John, 51, sharing a photo of the newborn alongside the caption, “Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of this birth with the world!”

According to Ana Cristina’s Instagram post, James Kristoffer Cash was born at 9:13 a.m. on July 16 and weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz. James joins the couple’s older sibling, daughter Grace June Cash, who was born on Sept. 11, 2017. James’ middle name is a nod to singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, a longtime friend of Johnny Cash as well as Cash’s bandmate in The Highwaymen, alongside Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash wed in 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina.

John Carter Cash is known for his work as a producer, singer and songwriter, including his own albums such as 2003’s Bitter Harvest. He produced his mother June Carter Cash’s album Press On and the project earned a Grammy win in 1999. He is a producer on Loretta Lynn’s latest project, Still Woman Enough, as well as her 2018 album Wouldn’t It Be Great and the 2010 album Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn. He was also a producer on Brad Paisley’s 2017 album Love and War. John Carter Cash has served as executive producer on several Johnny Cash music compilations, and was an associate producer on the Cash project American VI: Ain’t No Grave, which was released posthumously following the death of Johnny Cash on Sept. 12, 2003.

John Carter Cash has also authored three children’s book, as well as a biography of his mother June Carter Cash, called Anchored in Love. He also authored a book on his personal relationship with his father, titled House of Cash: The Legacies of My Father, Johnny Cash.