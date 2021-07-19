Ronnie Dunn, Dan+Shay Among Performers as Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker

Media personality Bobby Bones (of The Bobby Bones Show and American Idol) got married to fiancée Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home on Saturday, July 17, and the guest list was stacked with several country music artists and performers.

According to PEOPLE, artists including Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, and Chuck Wicks were in attendance. Dan+Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney performed during Bones and Parker’s first dance, giving a nod to the television show Full House as they sang the Jesse and the Rippers version of the Beach Boys’ “Forever.” Other performers during the evening included Gary LeVox, who performed hit Rascal Flatts songs such as “Bless the Broken Road” and “Fast Cars and Freedom.” Also, Ronnie Dunn sang Brooks & Dunn’s 1992 hit “Neon Moon.”

Bones and Parker began dating long-distance in 2019; when the COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020, Parker traveled to Tennessee.

“I came with a mindset of, ’I’m going stay for about a week because L.A. is shut down and Nashville isn’t.'” she told PEOPLE. “It was just, ’I’d rather be with my boyfriend locked in the house than by myself in L.A. locked in the house,’ so that part was easy. It was months later when I was about to graduate grad school where we had to really think about if I was going to officially make the move or continue long-distance.”

In October 2020, Bones proposed at a barn on their Nashville property.

Bones wrote on Instagram following the proposal, “I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard.” Parker added, “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known … I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.”

Country artists weren’t the only special guests at the wedding–Bones and Parker’s pups Eller and Stanley also made their way down the aisle during the ceremony, all dressed up in pearls and bow ties.