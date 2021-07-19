Jason Aldean Earns 25th Career Chart-Topper With “Blame It On You”

Jason Aldean has just earned his 25th No. 1 country radio hit, as “Blame It On You” tops this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart.

With “Blame It On You,” Aldean earns back-to-back No. 1 hits from his ninth studio album 9. Aldean has also earned 34 Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, since he made his debut back in 2005. To date, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified Platinum, and he’s earned 15 billion streams and 20 million in album sales.

“25 No. 1 songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, Georgia,” Aldean said. “This one is for the fans, country radio and my team for taking this crazy ride with us.”

With more than two dozen No. 1 hits to his credit, Aldean has an arsenal of hits to choose from as he gears up for the launch of his Back in the Saddle Tour on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tour will welcome guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson.

Via social media, Aldean also thanked the writers on the song, Michael Tyler, Brian Gene White, John Edwards, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy.

“Thank you for taking #BlameItOnYou to #1 this week,” Aldean said. “This one feels especially sweet bc it was written by 2 guys that have been with me for over 20 yrs. It’s our 25th #1 together but the 1st they have written that I sang on to get there. Thanks to everybody who had a part in it.🤙🏼”