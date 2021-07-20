Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Could Bring an Applebee’s Classic Back to Its Menu

</noscript> </div>

In a recent Billboard interview, the veteran vocalist offered an intriguing note tying the chain restaurant to the song’s title, saying, “When I’m on a road trip with my kids and wife, we always come to this point where I say, ’Hey, are we going to fast food it or are we going to do some fancy? Y’all want to sit down and have a waiter or a waitress and just chill out for a second?’ And that’s always an Applebee’s-ish restaurant, you know, something like that. And that’s fancy. That’s a big deal.”

Even more, the song’s name drop of the long removed Oreo milkshake from Applebee’s menu could yield some fascinating results: “…the Oreo shake actually came off the menu several years back and it’s coming back because of the song,” Hayes reveals. “You’re going to laugh at me, but I can’t wait ’till I have grandkids and we’re at Applebee’s and they’re drinking a shake. And I could say, ’You know why’s it on the menu? It’s because I saved it.’ I’m like, ’Dude, I’m going to die and Oreo shakes will go on and on and on.’ And I could take credit. It’s pretty awesome.”

“Fancy Like” is from Hayes’ new EP Country Stuff.