Simultaneously this week, country crooner Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart while surging into top-40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay list. The song’s runaway success is as much predicated on its viral TikTok dance craze as it could likely be something else: name-brand yet cost-conscious dating habits. And though dipping Wendy’s french fries into the fast-food chain’s Frosty milkshakes is fun, it’s the combination of Applebee’s Bourbon Street steak and Oreo milkshake — topped with whipped cream, plus two straws for sharing — emerging as the most popular of the options Hayes sings about.
Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Could Bring an Applebee’s Classic Back to Its Menu
The chain restaurant's Oreo milkshake could be returning soon to its menu
