Premiere: Jon Wolfe’s Favorite Cabo San Lucas Bar Inspires “Tequila Sundown”

“Pass the salt and the lime/We got nothing but time,” sings Jon Wolfe in his latest release, “Tequila Sundown.”

For the song’s video, Wolfe and his team headed to one of his favorite hangouts in Cabo San Lucas, The Usual Suspects–the very bar that inspired the song in the first place. Scenes of Wolfe hanging out with buddies are interspersed with performance shots, as he sings of relaxed evenings spent in a bar and “trying to make the señoritas smile.”

“No problemos for miles around,” he sings in this track, which Wolfe penned alongside Tony Ramey and Dave Brainard. “Tequila Sundown” is part of a series of projects Wolfe has set for this year, leading up to the Sept. 1, 2021 release of his seventh album Dos Corazones. Chapter One, which includes four tracks, released June 30, 2021. Chapter Two, set for Aug. 4, 2021, will include four more tracks, before the full album release on Sept. 1.

Since 2004, Wolfe has released albums including Almost Gone, It All Happened in a Honky Tonk, and Natural Man. He’s also earned 13 consecutive chart-toppers on the Texas Regional Radio Report. Along the way, he’s become a staple on the Texas music scene, and has had his songs recorded by artists including Joe Nichols, who included Wolfe’s “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on his 2011 album It’s All Good.

While Wolfe’s new song mentions tequila, Wolfe does more than just sing about the stuff–in 2019, he launched his own 100% Blue Agave tequila, and branding it with his name in Spanish–Juan Lobo.

Wolfe told CMT about the making of the video for “Tequila Sundown,” which was directed by Mason Dixon.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

This video was shot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the course of four days of shooting. We wanted to shoot only during sunset which made the process a little longer than other videos I’ve been involved in. We had an absolute blast on this shoot. I think the campfire scene was the most fun for me. Just hangin’ out with my wife and my buddies drinking Juan Lobo Tequila!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song is was written about my favorite bar in Cabo San Lucas, The Usual Suspects. I spend a lot of time in Cabo and the Baja. It’s kind of my home away from home. This bar is my favorite place to pass a little time and watch the boats come in and out of the marina. The only real way to bring this song to life was to hop a plane and go down there and shoot it!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video makes you feel good. Makes you feel happy. And most of all, makes you want to slow down a little and head down to your favorite bar on your favorite beach!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was thrilled to see the final product! It perfectly captured my love for Cabo and the Baja. Mason Dixon and I have worked together for years and I feel like we’re hitting our stride on capturing amazing moments and concepts on camera. I think Mason is the best in the business. I have a blast working with him and I’m proud to call him a friend and colleague.