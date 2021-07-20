LISTEN: Luke Combs Releases Hype Song for SEC Football

"If you come around here, better bring it 'cause we're no doubt gonna put a little #SouthOnYa," Combs says

Luke Combs and the SEC Network recently revealed a previously-unreleased track, “South On Ya,” as the new hype song for SEC Football.

“If you come around here, better bring it ’cause we’re no doubt gonna put a little #SouthOnYa,” Combs captioned his Instagram post with lyrics to the track. The accompanying minute-long video features “South On Ya” playing over footage of previous SEC games, and paying tribute to every state in the Southeastern Conference.

Other lyrics in the song include: Got a little dirt road dust running through our blood from the never heard-of-it hometown/Got a can’t-quit heart and some take it too far/and a whole lot of never back down/cause we’re no doubt gonna put a little South On Ya.

According to SECSports.com, the 2021 season will launch on the weekend of Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, Combs has already been hard at work on his third studio album, which will follow his 2x multi-platinum album What You See is What You Get. Along the way, Combs has offered new songs including “Five-Leaf Clover,” “Good Ol’ Days,” and more.