Miranda Lambert Details Crying Upon Making Her First Post-Quarantine Concert Appearance

"There's a possibility [of crying] whenever I play 'The House That Built Me,'" says the "Bluebird" vocalist

On April 22, Miranda Lambert made her first post-quarantine concert appearance at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas. In a recent appearance on Cody Alan’s CMT iHeartRadio program, she explained exactly what caused her tear-jerking concert performance and why.

Regarding her outpouring of emotion, the “Bluebird” vocalist noted, “I expect to cry when playing [her 2009 single] ’The House That Built Me,’ like I always know there’s a possibility, especially if I am playing in Texas. Especially if I know my family is there.” Continuing, she added a personal note. “Billy Bob’s was kind of a honkytonk ’house’ that built ME. So, I felt like I knew I was going to get a little bit teary, but I actually just ugly cried. That was my first time back, and I had not been on the stage in 401 days or something, and I felt it.”

After her profoundly emotive moment, Lambert offered a level of deeper understanding to the sold-out crowd. She described her return to the stage after over a year in COVID-19 quarantine as follows. “No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign. I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much.”

Need more proof of Lambert’s emotional connection to barstools, neon signs, and intimate concerts? Listen to her 2021-released The Marfa Tapes collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, “They’ve Closed Down The Honky Tonks.” “There’s nothing sadder than covering [Merle] Haggard when nobody’s singing along,” she sings.



