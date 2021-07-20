Dolly Parton Surprises Husband Carl With ‘Playboy’-Inspired Birthday Present

July 20, 2021 is Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean’s birthday, and the country music superstar celebrated by giving her husband a sexy and nostalgic present. Parton shared a video of herself in a Playboy bunny-inspired costume, as she let fans in on the surprise she gave to her husband.

“It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love!” she captioned the video.

“You are probably wondering why I dressed like this and it’s for my husband’s birthday,” Parton said in the video. “Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on the ’Playboy’ Magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she says. In 1978, Parton posed for Playboy, appearing in the signature Playboy bunny outfit on the magazine’s October 1978 cover.

In the video, Parton said of her husband, “He still thinks I’m a hot chick and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.” To celebrate her husband’s birthday, Parton did a photo shoot in a Playboy bunny-inspired outfit–complete with bunny ears. She held up a plaque she had made for her husband, one that included both Parton’s original 1978 cover of Playboy, beside a new portrait of herself in the new, similar outfit.

“I was kind of a little butterball in that one,” she says, referring to the original cover photo. “Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese,” she said, throwing a wink at the camera. The video also included a photo of Parton surprising her husband Carl with the gift.

Multi-talented Parton also recently shared good news about her movie Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which was among the Primetime Emmy nominees announced for Outstanding Television Movie and also earned another nomination in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming category.




