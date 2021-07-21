PREMIERE: Brandi Carlile Returns With Stirring Courteney Cox-Directed Video for “Right On Time”

</noscript> </div>

Via a Courteney Cox-directed music video, acclaimed country singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile presents her first visuals for 2021. The song the performance clip is attached to is “Right On Time,” a stirring, emotional piano ballad about accountability and how sometimes what’s needed “isn’t right,” but it’s “right on time.”

Superstar actress and creator Cox and Carlile have been friends for some time, and this is not their first collaborative effort. April saw the one-time Friends co-star release an Instagram video of herself performing with Carlile (Cox on piano, Carlile on guitar) on the latter’s “The Joke,” the 2019 Grammy Award winner for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance.

The music video for my new song “Right On Time” directed by the incredible @CourteneyCox premieres tomorrow at 10am ET. Don’t be late! pic.twitter.com/Mcwzurofzd — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) July 20, 2021

Carlile announced Cox as the video’s director via a social media post featuring a highlight clip on July 20, noting, “The music video for my new song ’Right On Time’ directed by the incredible @CourteneyCox premieres tomorrow at 10am ET. Don’t be late!” The single “Right On Time” joins Carlile’s well-regarded cover of John Denver’s 50-year-old classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” from the soundtrack of the CBS series Clarice, plus stripped-down, solo renditions of 23 of her own songs and eight covers of songs by Dolly Parton, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and more paired with the audiobook version of Broken Horses, her New York Times-bestselling autobiography.

Intriguingly, regarding her highly successful audiobook, Kirkus Reviews referred to it in a rather apropos manner given Carlile’s new release, calling Broken Horses an “intimate, life-affirming look at a musician whose artistic journey is far from over.”

“Right On Time” made its broadcast premiere today on CMT Music, and digitally via Carlile’s YouTube. Fans can continue to see the video in rotation on TV all day, at CMT’s 24/7 CMT Music video channel and Pluto TV’s CMT Equal Play (channel 867).

