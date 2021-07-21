The Americana Music Association Announces Confirmed Artists For AMERICANAFEST 2021

The Americana Music Association has announced the first 165 of 240 acts slated to perform at their 21st annual AMERICANAFEST event, from Sept. 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-day festival and conference event will highlight a mix of award-winning legends, superstar mainstays, and noteworthy newcomers. Described by MOJO Magazine as “the roots alternative to the GRAMMY Awards and South by Southwest,” the event will also feature the Americana Honors Awards on Sept. 22, which will offer “one-of-a-kind performance pairings” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Regarding the event, the Association notes, “the annual event brings together fans and music industry professionals alike, offering four days of celebration through seminars, panels and networking opportunities by day and raw, intimate showcases each night.”

Notable names listed so far as scheduled to appear include 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Brittney Spencer, star singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Natalie Hemby, plus Maggie Rose and Allison Russell, and legends including vocalist and song-crafter Jim Lauderdale. Among the venues in Nashville showcasing talent over the four-day fest are the Mercy Lounge, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, and The Station Inn. The destination event also features a music conference, discussing current industry topics and issues over panels and workshops.

Passes for AMERICANAFEST, its related conference, and the Americana Honors awards are currently available by clicking here.

The Americana Music Association is a professional not-for-profit trade organization that describes its mission as “[advocating] for the authentic voice of American roots music around the world.” They produce events throughout the year, including AMERICANAFEST and the Americana Honors Awards.