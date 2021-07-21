Hit Songwriter Ray Fulcher Moves to the Artist Spotlight With “Girl In It”

Ray Fulcher knows his way around writing a song–and now he’s letting the world know he can sing them as well as he can write them.

Fulcher launched his career as a songwriter, including penning eight songs that landed on Luke Combs’ 2020 CMA Album of the Year winner What You See Is What You Get. Previously, this Georgia native had eight more of his songs included on Combs’ debut album This One’s For You. Four Fulcher-penned songs became No. 1 hits for Combs, including “When It Rains It Pours,” the five-week No. 1 “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You,” and “Does To Me” (featuring Eric Church).

Now signed as an artist with Black River Entertainment, Fulcher recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 25, 2021, and released three tracks, including “Girl in It,” “Way Out,” and “Bucket List Beers.” “Girl in It” highlights how through different phases of love–whether that is falling in love, fighting to keep love alive, or losing love–there is always a girl in it.

“In the verse, you’ve definitely got that very rhythmic, aggressive tempo going on, but the way the hook lands, it changes everything up,” Fulcher said of the song via a statement. “You know, you can take a simple idea, but dress it up with how you drop the words, where you put the melody in the hook.”

In the fall, Fulcher will join Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour, and will also support Ashley McBryde on select tour dates.

Watch the video for Fulcher’s “Girl in It” below:



