Sam Hunt’s “Surprised” To Hear Fans Singing His Hits After Quarantine

On a recent appearance on Cody Alan’s CMT iheartRadio program, vocalist Sam Hunt discussed how he’s adjusting to life back on the road after a 16-month quarantine break. “We’re playing a lot of festivals and not touring yet,” Hunt notes about getting back on stage with his band. Regarding the genre’s fans remaining fervent supporters of country music during the pandemic, he added, “these are country music fans, and they’re great. If a song came out in the past year and a half, [they’ve shown me] that they know it.”

Hunt openly wondered to himself, “Is anybody listening?” as he contemplated how “overwhelmed” his fans were by world events and COVID-19. However, in hearing fans passionately singing along to songs like “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s” and “Hard to Forget” from his album Southside, he was pleasantly surprised.

As well, concerning other surprises, the platinum-selling artist's current touring cycle marks his first in some time where he's actually touring on a full-sized bus and not in his — admittedly beloved — old touring van. To Cody Alan, Hunt noted that van life "is nice," and that he's "gotten used to the rumble of the highway at night. If you have a good driver, you can sleep pretty well." This stands in firm opposition to the cramped comforts of his old van, which he and his touring band affectionately called "Denzel." "I can't take credit for that name," Hunt noted with a hint of laughter in his voice. "I honestly don't remember who came up with it, but I just remember that one day the van was "Denzel," and from then on, we called it Denzel."




