Taylor Swift Removes ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ From Grammy, CMA Awards Consideration

Swift is the fourth artist (and first female artist) to win the Grammys honor for Album of the Year three times

Taylor Swift’s recently-released “Taylor’s Version” of her 2008 album Fearless will not be in consideration for the upcoming Grammys and CMA Awards, Billboard reports. The singer-songwriter decided to not submit the album for awards consideration, though she did decide to submit her album Evermore for Grammy consideration. Evermore was released in December 2020.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” a Republic Records representative told Billboard in a statement. “Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

In 2010, the original version of Fearless won a Grammy for Album of the Year, and was named Best Country Album. The project also earned Album of the Year honors at the Country Music Association Awards.

Swift also took home Grammy Album of the Year honors again in 2016 for her album 1989, and most recently won in this category for Folklore. The feat makes Swift the fourth artist, and first female artist, to win the Grammys Album of the Year honor three times (male artists to have achieved this include Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder).

Swift plans to re-record and re-release her first six albums, which were issued under her previous label home Big Machine, in order to have complete control over her music. A “Taylor’s Version” of her 2012 album Red is being prepped for release in November 2021.