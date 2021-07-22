Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Favorite Menu Item at Her Casa Rosa Restaurant

In a recent interview with CMT iHeartRadio talk host Cody Alan, Miranda Lambert discussed her recently-opened Nashville watering hole Casa Rosa and her favorite, “must try” menu item. The “Bluebird” vocalist’s venue’s signature pink and black doors have been open since May, nestled alongside other Lower Broadway venues for other country artists including Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Regarding moving her vibrant entrepreneurial career into the food and bar service lane, she notes, “[Casa Rosa is] cool to have! First of all, I am the first woman ever to have a bar on Broadway which makes me so proud. I also love Tex-Mex, and I have a little area that I can go that is private, but I can still be part of everything.”

In relation to her favorite menu item, it’s not one of the margaritas or cocktail drinks named after some of her hit songs like “Locomotive,” “Automatic,” or “Miss Ohio.” Rather, she says that the one that is “the closest to [her] are the gringo tacos. It’s like a crunchy beef taco, and it makes me really happy,” says the superstar vocalist.

Upon the bar’s May opening — an event attended by Darius Rucker, HARDY, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, and more — Lambert noted, “I’m so excited to have a honky tonk with my name on it! Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee. Tacos, tequila and tufted pink booths, what else can a girl ask for? This place is special to me and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City!”