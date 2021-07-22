Scotty McCreery Announces New Album ‘Same Truck’ Coming in September

“In Between” hitmaker and Triple Tigers artist Scotty McCreery is set to release her upcoming album Same Truck on Sept. 17.

McCreery co-wrote 10 of the album’s 12 songs, including “You Time” and his latest release, “Why You Gotta Be Like That.” The album was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.

The album was originally set to be announced in August, though according to a press release, solid fan demand for the project after the release of “Why You Gotta Be Like That” led to McCreery’s team deciding to announce the project early.

“It’s gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced….and got it,” said McCreery. “Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can’t wait to share this music with everyone.”

The album, McCreery’s fifth studio project, arrives three years after his previous project Seasons Change, which spurred three consecutive No. 1 hits and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The new album also comes as McCreery celebrates a decade as an entertainer, after winning American Idol in 2011.

“My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married,” said McCreery. “Same Truck is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”

See the track list for Same Trucknbelow:

Same Truck (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell)

You Time (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

It Matters To Her (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller)

Damn Strait (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins)

It’ll Grow On Ya (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood)

The Waiter (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers)

Why You Gotta Be Like That (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair)

Home (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd)

Carolina To Me (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips)

Small Town Girl (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

That Kind of Fire (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson)

How Ya Doin’ Up There (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)