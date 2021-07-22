Jason Aldean Talks About His New Music Collaboration With Carrie Underwood

</noscript> </div>

On Friday, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood will release the collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You.” Aldean recently teased the collab a with a photo on social media, asking readers to guess who his mystery collaborator on the new song was, and Underwood replied with a raised-hand emoji.

Aldean then confirmed that Underwood is his collaborator by sharing a screenshot on Instagram Story of his original post, and including Underwood’s comment. Aldean later included a promo photo including Underwood’s name and image.

Aldean previously collaborated with Kelly Clarkson on the power ballad “Don’t You Wanna Stay” back in 2010, and later with Miranda Lambert on “Drowns The Whiskey.” Meanwhile Underwood has collaborated with Brad Paisley (“Remind Me”), Keith Urban (“The Fighter”), John Legend (“Hallelujah”), and David Bisbal (“Tears of Gold”), among others. Most recently, she collaborated with NEEDTOBREATHE on their song “I Wanna Remember,” while the group’s lead singer Bear Rinehart sang on “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus” on Underwood’s My Savior album (the album also includes a collaboration between Underwood and gospel music icon CeCe Winans on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”).

Aldean recently told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country about working with powerhouse vocalists including Underwood and Clarkson.

“I remember with ’Don’t You Want to Stay?’ Kelly was actually my first choice for that song and I’ve just always been a fan of her voice. And then when you get on stage or in the studio and start trading vocals with them, it’s like, man, you realize really quick that who the better singer in the room is, you know what I mean? Those guys are amazing singers and really powerful and just a lot of range. It’s really cool for me to get to work with people like that and sort of find my spot in the song to make my voice work with theirs and it’s been great. I mean, obviously Kelly, the song we did with her got us a Grammy nomination and just was a really big song for us, single of the year at CMA’s. Hopefully, we can replicate that with this song.”

Tune in and listen to the episode in-full tomorrow (July 23) at 7 a.m. CT or anytime on-demand at apple.co/_KelleighBannen.