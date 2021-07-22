Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For Men Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Luke Combs has stepped in to pay the funeral costs for the three men who died during this year’s Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. The news was first confirmed by WoodTV.com’s sister station WLNS. A representative for Combs has confirmed the news to CMT as well. Combs headlined Faster Horses Festival’s Friday, July 16 concert.

According to a statement from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (reported by WXYZ Detroit), five men were found unresponsive in their travel trailer at a campground by US-12 and Brooklyn Highway in Woodstock Township, Michigan. Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were hospitalized and treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Woodtv.com lists the names of the deceased as Dawson Brown, Kole Sova, and Richie Mays.

On Monday, July 19, Faster Horses Festival posted a statement on their social media pages, saying, “All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department…Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones.”

Faster Horses Festival took place July 15-17, 2021. Other headliners for this year’s festival included Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.