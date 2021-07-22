WATCH: Gas Station Vocalist Offers Stunning Rendition of Keith Urban Hit

Throughout his acclaimed three-decade-long career, Keith Urban’s vocals have been a standout part of his performance excellence. Released in 2009, “Til Summer Comes Around” is one of Urban’s signature ballad performances. Referred to as “haunting, nocturnal, and dreamily textured” upon its release, it still engenders a passionate response from the country star’s fanbase.

Thus, when customers inside a gas station heard aspiring vocalist James Bailey (known as @bearbailey on TikTok) sing a soulful cover of Keith Urban’s classic, they began an impromptu response of background dancing while shopping for snacks or standing in awe.

Bailey’s viral TikToks are gaining in popularity, including global TV opportunities on programs including Breakfast Television Toronto and more. He’s covered other country hits such as Travis Tritt’s “The Best of Intentions” and Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

TikTok’s popularity in the country community at large is impressive. Alongside covers like these, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has grown in popularity somewhat in part to a viral TikTok dance frequently performed by Hayes himself, as well as millions of others. As well, legendary artist Randy Travis has seen a viral resurgence via the app, participating in TikTok challenges, as well as side-by-side duets with other TikTok users.